CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A songbird is free, and the North Carolina-based Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is singing the praises of the family and rescuer who made it happen.

On Monday, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue shared the heartwarming story on Facebook.

The bird reportedly got trapped in a structural pipe standing vertically as part of a newly constructed home patio. The bottom of the pipe was sealed with concrete, and the pipe was too narrow for the bird to make its way up to the opening at the top.

“Once the homeowners realized what had happened, they desperately tried to help the bird out,” CWR said.

The family even tried to dangle Christmas lights down the hole hoping to offer the bird a way to climb up, but none of their attempts worked.

That’s when the family called in CWR.

Dillya, a transporter who has been volunteering with CWR for more than a year, managed to reach the bird with a sticky adhesive and pull it to safety.

The bird was then taken to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue facility for care before its return to the wild.

“We are truly grateful for her constant determination and passion when it comes to rescuing injured birds,” CWR said. “THANK YOU Dillya!! And thank you to the concerned family who refused to give up on this small bird!”