Police officer hailed as hero after saving student from oncoming car

NORTH EAST, Md. — A police officer has been hailed a hero after she pushed a student out of the path of a moving car outside a middle school in North East, Maryland, on the morning of Feb. 4.

Police Corporal Annette Goodyear was positioned at a pedestrian crossing outside North East Middle School when an approaching car failed to stop while the student was making their way across the street.

Goodyear, upon realizing the car was not stopping, pushed the student out of harm’s way and was struck by the car herself. The corporal was later treated and released from the hospital.

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, the school district’s superintendent, praised the “hero police officer” in a tweet.

This video which shows the incident was recorded by a school bus camera and posted to Facebook by Cecil County Public Schools.