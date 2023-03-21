RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man got a huge return on his investment in a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Abraham Hernandez bought a $30 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in the new $5,000,000 Ultimate scratch-off game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Hernandez bought the ticket from Mar-Mac Express Mart on U.S. 117 South in Dudley.

Hernandez collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

The scratch-off game debuted this month with five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Five $5 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.