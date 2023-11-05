GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve seen Greenville resident and YouTube sensation MrBeast do all kinds of amazing videos over the years. This could be one of his best.

MrBeast pays contestant who travels furthest from him

In a video released on Saturday, he showed how he and his team spent time in Africa building wells that produced fresh water for many who don’t have it. His efforts took him all over the continent to help villages that don’t have something many of us take for granted.

MrBeast’s latest video pits 10 contestants, thousands of lasers for $250,000

In a Twitter post he made Friday evening, you could tell how excited he was to show the world the work that had been done, saying “We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done! SO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL TO WATCH IT .”

‘They let me join the team for the day’: MrBeast attends Bucs game in full uniform

His efforts took him to countries like Kenya, where his work helps a local community and the school there. MrBeast also donated tanks for the residents to store the water. In Zimbabwe, a bridge was constructed to improve access to a well. His team also helped a hospital with a new water source that makes lives easier.

‘This is just the beginning:’ MrBeast cracks 200M on YouTube

Each time, MrBeast and his team go through the process of drilling for and establishing the wells for the communities. That included stops in Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon. In the end, he provides a link to his MrBeast Philanthropy website where people can donate and help put in more wells.

MrBeast ‘Feastables’ chocolate bars launching in South Africa

However, there was a twist to it all. MrBeast took to Twitter shortly after the video was posted at noon on Saturday, saying he was sure he would be canceled for his efforts but that would not stop him.

MrBeast launches chocolate bars in Australia, asks fans for help

“I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same.”

MrBeast and friends check out houses from $1 to over $100M

That didn’t stop those who viewed the video from heaping praise for the work that was done. The video had over 23 million views nine hours later.

SpeedMcqueen_1 said, “Can we all agree that Mr. Beast is one of the most authentic, hardworking and amazing people ever???”

Abizardfahry4591 also appreciated what MrBeast and the team did, saying “This Youtuber has been able to do in a few months what countless politicians failed to do in enter years. This man truly deserves our respect.”

=====

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country and world. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page