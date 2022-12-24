THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood.

David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community.

“We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David Reid

David even has a workshop where children can come and say hello to Santa, share their wishlists and snap a few photos. As well as an elaborate light display in the front yard with Santa’s sleigh.

“Every child that brings me a list or writes me a letter gets a letter back from Santa Claus.” Marsha Reid

Much like their kindred spirits in the North Pole, the couple starts to make toys in January in preparation for opening their workshop every Friday and Saturday night in December ahead of Christmas.

“When you are 6’3 white beard and belly like a bowl full of jelly your career path is pretty well locked in for you” David Reid

More than 120 kids stopped to visit the couple this year and they plan to continue the tradition as long as they are physically able to do so.