DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mocksville man is six figures richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket prize.

Arnold Harpe bought a Super Loteria ticket at the Quality Mart on U.S. 64 west in Mocksville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Harpe won one of the five $150,000 top prizes. After state and federal taxes, Harpe went home with $106,516. The tickets sell for $5, and NCEL reports winning odds of 1 in 3.85.

The ticket debuted in April, and Harpe’s win marks the second of the five top prizes claimed as of Sunday. That means there are three $150,000 prizes left, and there are plenty other lower level prizes still left to be won, according to the NCEL.

NCEL reports that seven more people could win a $10,000 prize, 38 more could get $100, 98 more could get $500, 170 could get $400, 344 could get $200 and 2,619 could get $100.

There are also thousands of tickets left that could win $75, $50, $40, $30, $25, $20, $15 and $10, as well as a whopping 407,267 tickets left with a $5 prize for the buyer to break even.