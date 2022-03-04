Meet Silas, the newest ‘grandlemur’ of Zoboomafoo

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cute new addition has some star quality to him!

Duke Lemur Center introduced the new baby lemur in a tweet on Thursday.

The baby boy, Silas, has some celebrity pedigree! He’s the grandson of Jovian, who 90s kids everywhere might know better as the star of the television show Zoboomafoo!



Silas, the grandlemur of Jovian AKA Zoboomafoo (Courtesy of the Duke Lemur Center)

Zoboomafoo’s daughter Gisela had baby Silas with her mate Rupert in January. He has two older siblings, big sister Cassia and big brother Didius. They’ve taken their role as siblings in stride, and can be seen holding and grooming baby Silas.

Like all Coquerel’s sifakas born at the Duke Lemur Center, Silas has been given a Roman-inspired name and means “man of the forest.” from the Duke Lemur Center

Coqueral’s sifakas are critically endangered.