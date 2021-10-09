Lexington man wins $1 million lottery prize 4 days after getting married; ‘It’s a blessing’

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Within a weeks time, a Lexington man got hitched and

Michael Abernathy, a truck driver from Lexington, got married on Saturday.

He next big win came Wednesday.

Abernathy stopped at the Sheetz on South Main Street in Lexington and decided to buy a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket. He won a modest $30 back and decided to re-invest that into two more tickets.

One of those tickets was a dud. The other landed him a $1 million prize.

“I about passed out when I saw it was a million dollars,” Abernathy said.

The happy couple went home with a lump sum of $424,509 after taxes.

The happy couple plans to put some of that money towards a honeymoon to Florida in 2022. The rest of that money will go towards bills and retirement savings.

“Phenomenal, the way this has all happened,” Abernathy said. “It’s amazing. It’s a blessing.”

Abernathy was the 20th person to win the $1 million prize on the Millionaire Maker ticket. There are a total of 30 $1 million prizes.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.