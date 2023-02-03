KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of disappointment, a home in disrepair and nowhere left to turn, US Navy Veteran Danny Hutchins and his wife Tina made a request on NextDoor that may have just changed their lives.

After developing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a 20-year US Naval career, Danny couldn’t physically keep his home up after multiple bouts with chemotherapy.

After years of Danny and Tina searching for the help they needed to restore their home, the couple was constantly met with disappointment from contractors.

With nowhere else to turn, Tina messaged Victor Jones and Patrick Davis of the Heroes Center, which is a group dedicated to providing veterans and their families support, over Nextdoor. After hearing the couple’s story, Jones and Davis decided to help.

The group almost instantly began reaching out to companies and community members. Everyone agreed to step in and make the Hutchins home liveable.

Early Friday morning, the Heroes Center and Danny and Tina walked around the home and made a list of necessary repairs.

After a day full of tears and hugs, Victor Jones, a veteran himself, says quote:

“I know some of the struggles that veterans have. False promises have been made to him, and I don’t want to be that when I say ‘I’m willing to help you.’ You can take that to the bank I’ll be there the next day,” said Jones, who is also a veteran.