Bald is beautiful.

Community members and volunteers cheered on local resident Don Timmons as 6-year-old Pearl Monroe Tucker, affectionately known as Roe Roe, shaved his head for childhood cancer research.

Roe Roe, the daughter of FOX8’s Chad Tucker, is in remission after a two-year battle with Leukemia.

Timmons, volunteers and Roe Roe’s Heroes Childhood Cancer Foundation started and run by community leaders, helped raise more than $4,500 for the event at JuggHeads Growlers & Pints.

All money raised goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit committed to raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer.

Roe Roe, daughter of FOX8’s Chad Tucker, was first diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia when she was 3 years old after repeatedly waking up with pain in her hands and cheeks and aches in her legs and arms.

“We all will have storms in life. It’s not ‘if’ but ‘when’ we will have them. This is the storm of this season and we know God has this,” said Chad at the time of Roe Roe’s diagnosis.

A little over a month ago, Roe Roe rang the bell at Brenner Children’s Hospital, symbolizing that she is now done with chemotherapy.

“From the beginning, I never doubted that she would be OK,” Chad said. “The moment after they told us that she had cancer, I just had this peace about it. She was going to be just fine.”

The Tucker family as well as various members of the Winston-Salem/Piedmont Triad community came out to JuggHeads to support the cause and donate during Friday’s fundraiser.

Don Timmons, the former Regional Director of The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Western North Carolina allowed Roe Roe to shave his head in solidarity with children experiencing hair loss from chemotherapy.

