‘I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this’; Reidsville man scores $1 million prize

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky feeling paid off for a Reidsville man this weekend.

Congrats, Paul!

“I thought it was $1,000 at first,” Paul Bray Jr., 57, said. “But I just kept seeing zeroes.”

Bray said he doesn’t play the lottery very often, but took a chance Friday when he got a lucky feeling. He bought his Big Cash Payout ticket from the S & L Country Market on U.S. 158 in Reidsville.

“I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this,” Bray said. “I almost had a heart attack.”

Choosing the option to take the lump sum, Bray took home $426,063. He’s planning to use the winnings to build a house for himself and his wife.

