HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun.

The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane.

The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace Park in High Point.

Seasoned jumpers and even women who haven’t jumped before have been embraced by the group which puts an emphasis on wellness.

“We all hold jobs, and we still find the time to come here because it’s important,” Kina Kerr said. “It’s important for your health. A lot of us have changed our numbers just coming here every week sweating. People lost weight. People have lowered their diabetes chances, their blood pressure.”

Along with double dutch, the group plays Hopscotch and hand games like they did as kids.

“The sisterhood that we’ve actually built up as women, it’s been great,” Lisa Bogans said.

The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club meets Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park.

Call the City of High Point’s Parks and Recreation office at (336) 883-8599 to join.