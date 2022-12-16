HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A little boy got to have a big day at school on Wednesday in High Point.

It’s what Desmond Connor, who is autistic, always wanted: a birthday party at school.

He’s a second grader and his birthday is on New Year’s Eve when school is out for winter break, so he never gets to celebrate with his class.

This year, his classmates weren’t the only ones who helped him celebrate early. The High Point Police Department joined in the celebrations too.

“This is going to mean the world to him,” his mother said. “This is teaching him there are big people that care.”

Desmond says he wants to be a first responder when he grows up.