GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford Animal Services announced not only a big impact from a viral charity challenge, but a huge push of their own to help pet owners.

The Betty White Challenge went viral earlier this month after the icon’s death on Dec. 31.

After the virality of a post instructing people to donate to their local animal rescues on Betty White’s birthday in honor of her lifetime of philanthropy, shelters and rescues were blessed with donations from their community.

Guilford County Animal Services reached out to FOX8 to tell them that they ran a $17 adoption special the week of Betty White’s 100th birthday and because of that special their pet adoptions were up 25%!

BETTY WHITE — Pictured: Actress Betty White with dogs Bandy, Stormy, Danny at home c. 1954 — (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

They also tell us that more than 20 people donated items off of Guilford Animal Services wishlist, including blankets, towels, Kong toys and peanut butter!

Guilford County Animal Services is also announcing that their non-profit, The Gate City Pet Project, received a huge donation of pet food from online pet retailer Chewy before the holidays.

By huge we mean tons! Tons and tons of pet food! 25,000 pounds of food will now go to pet owners struggling in our community.

The Gate City Pet Project’s goal is to help economically disadvantaged people with free pet food.

The great folks at animal services are breaking down those pallets of food, organizing it into neat piles so that they can do the biggest pet food giveaway ever!

On Jan. 31, anyone in the community who is struggling to afford dog food is invited to the warehouse at 710 Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People will be able to get up to two months worth of food for free.

“With so many families struggling financially, and pet food prices rising, this allows us to help so many people keep their dogs and not surrender them,” a representative from Guilford County Animal Services told FOX8 in an email.

You can find out more about Guilford Animal Services here.

To find some adoptable pets in your community, you can visit our Pet of the Week page!