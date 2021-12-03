Greensboro Science Center welcomes new penguin chick to their colony

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a new member of the Greensboro Science Center’s African penguin colony!

Related Content Winter Wonderlights is waiting at the Greensboro Science Center to put you in the holiday spirit

The center tweeted welcoming the little fuzzy guy to the world in cheeky fashion, tweeting about its “moon” in honor of tonight’s new moon.

The fluffy little baby’s name will be announced soon, as well as details about when it’ll be on display at the Greensboro Science Center.

So you might not get to see this cutie quite yet, but you can enjoy Winter Wonderlights until the beginning of January!