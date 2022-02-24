Greensboro restaurant, 2 Winston-Salem chefs among James Beard Award semifinalists

(WGHP) — Big news for foodies of the Triad!

A few Piedmont Triad spots are in the running as James Beard Award semifinalists!

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are some of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world.

The mission of the James Beard Awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive. from the James Beard Foundation website

To reach the semifinalist round is a huge honor.

Greensboro’s MACHETE, which was one of two NC restaurants honored as one of Yelp’s 100 Best US Restaurants earlier this year, is among the semifinalists for Best New Restaurant, along with Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken in Asheville.

Winston-Salem also got honors, with two chefs getting named as semifinalists for Best Chef of the Southeast. Peyton Smith of Mission Pizza Napoletana and Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes are among a formidable list of North Carolina chefs.

The full list of North Carolina chefs among the semifinalists include

Katie Button of Cúrate in Asheville

Gregory Collier of Leah & Louise in Charlotte

Oscar Diaz of The Cortez in Raleigh

Sunny Gerhart of St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar in Raleigh

Peyton Smith of Mission Pizza Napoletana in Winston-Salem

Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes in Winston-Salem

Aaron Vandemark of Panciuto in Hillsborough

Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh

Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham

Other NC semifinalists in various categories include Alley Twenty Six in Durham, Chai Pani, chef Cleophus Hethington of Benne on Eagle, baker Susannah Gebhart of Old World Levain Baker and Cúrate, all in Asheville.

The winners will be announced June 13.

Greensboro is also home to one of Yelp’s best pizza restaurants in the country.