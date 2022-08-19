FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County child has a brand new bicycle thanks to the efforts of a local church and a Forsyth County deputy.

Earlier, Deputy Hooker with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child’s bike being stolen.

Once word got around about the bicycle theft, a local church bought the child a brand new bicycle as well as a water bottle holder and lock to keep it safe.

Deputy Hooker then personally delivered the new gifts to the child, making his day.

