Former Randolph County School student’s dream of meeting Tim Tebow comes true

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Randolph County School student got to meet a former football star!

Caleb Hill, a former student at Wheatmore High School, got to meet Tim Tebow at the Alabama-Arkansas gone on November 20.

Tebow is a former athlete and currently a college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. Caleb even had the opportunity to assist Tebow on the set of “SEC Football Nation.”

In 2019, Wheatmore High School students launched a “Dream on 3” program at the school.

“‘Dream On 3’ is a nonprofit organization that makes dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities or life-altering conditions, by creating experiences of joy and magic through the world of sports.”

The school’s “Junior Dream Team” set the goal to raise awareness and funds that would help contribute to the fulfillment of a sports-related dream for a fellow classmate. The students selected Caleb for this, and while it took two years, Caleb’s dream has become a reality.