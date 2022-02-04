Deputy rescues dog from burning SUV; ‘a life is a life’

Good News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Co. — A quick-witted deputy rescued a distressed dog from a burning vehicle in Douglas County, Colorado, bodycam footage filmed on January 22 shows.

This footage released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows deputy Michael Gregorek breaking the SUV’s windows with a retractable baton before pulling the distressed dog to safety from the back window. “What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all,” the department wrote in a caption.

“I would’ve done, you know, the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat,” Gregorek said. “A life is a life and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that.”

