WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a day that won’t soon be forgotten for the Tucker family—and not just because it’s Pearl Monroe’s 6th birthday.

Monday afternoon, FOX8’s Chad Tucker was with his daughter, affectionately nicknamed Roe Roe, to celebrate a huge event: Roe Roe could finally ring the bell at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, a gesture celebrating that she is now done with chemotherapy.

She was first diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia when she was 3 years old after repeatedly waking up with pain in her hands and cheeks and aches in her legs and arms.

“From the beginning, I never doubted that she would be OK,” Chad said. “The moment after they told us that she had cancer, I just had this peace about it. She was going to be just fine.”

On Sunday night, Chad Tucker posted on Facebook, “It’s her last night as our 5-year-old hero. Tomorrow we’ll celebrate her strength.”

As she left school Monday, she was surprised as the entire school came out to cheer her on. She, and her big sister Carson Parry, walked past a gauntlet of classmates and underneath a bridge of linked arms as her peers celebrated the occasion.

At the hospital, Roe Roe rang the bell, immediately sparking an eruption of cheers as silly string rained down on the Tucker family.

