Celebrate National Pizza Day with the NC pizza restaurants Yelp ranked among the 100 best in the country

(WGHP) — Review website Yelp, in celebration for National Pizza Day, released a list of the Top 100 pizza restaurants in the US on their blog.

Two North Carolina spots got a piece of the pie. So if you’re craving a slice today, you can say you got your pizza from one of the best in the nation!

Fahrenheit Pizza and Brewhouse in Asheville ranks at number 17. You can get one of Asheville’s famous local beers (pour your own!) and enjoy pizza and smoked wings.

Down the list at number 97 is Greensboro’s own Cugino Forno, located in Revolution Mill. They serve up Neopolitan-style pizzas, truly embracing the art of pizza making. They also hold pizza-making classes, if you’re ever interested in seeing how the pie gets made.

This isn’t the first time North Carolina has ranked highly in food. Yelp also ranked two Piedmont Triad restaurants among the best to try in 2022: MACHETE in Greensboro and Harvest Grill in Dobson.

Yelp is also seeking to hire a Chief Pizza Officer. So if you really gotta have the pie, think about applying.