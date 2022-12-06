FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A cat that jumped from a trucker’s cab at a Cumberland County Walmart more than one month ago will soon be reunited with its owner, officials said.

The incident happened on Oct. 28 when Tim Allen was making a delivery to the Walmart Distribution Center in Cumberland County, according to a news release from Cumberland County officials.

Allen lives in Kentucky and drives thousands of miles per month — all of it with his cat, Loki.

Allen, a U.S. military veteran, has even customized the cab of his truck for the cat’s comfort.

He searched the area for several days before he had to hit the road again — without Loki.

Loki was on his own for more than one month.

Then, on Saturday, a good Samaritan brought an orange tabby cat to Cumberland County Animal Services — thinking it might be Allen’s cat.

Yes, really.

Animal services workers contacted Allen and confirmed it was his Loki.

On Monday, Allen’s sister Christina Apodaco, came to animal services and got Loki to take him back to Allen.