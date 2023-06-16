BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrew Hartle is an inspiring young man from Burlington, who despite being paralyzed in a diving accident in Puerto Rico is living life to the fullest.

FOX8 has followed his story since high school and now he’s a college graduate.

Andrew Hartle says he loved his time as a student at Elon University and is still celebrating after graduating last month, looking forward to starting a new journey.

“I just went out there and tried to be as outgoing as possible because, you know, going into any room, the first thing anyone’s ever going to see is the chair. And that doesn’t –that doesn’t bother me like it used to,” said Hartle.

21-year-old Hartle remembers how he felt when he started his college career at Elon University in Fall 2019.

The year before, he was paralyzed after hitting his head in a diving accident on a school trip to Puerto Rico.

“There’s a lot of stress going into undergrad already and so kind of going into it like, you know, … there’s the stress of like, oh, how is this going to work? You know, not being completely able bodied and everything, but…getting there, you realize that pretty much everyone else is kind of going through the same things too,” said Hartle.

His college experience was slightly different than his 16-year-old self would have imagined, but he quickly adjusted.

“I find myself being a completely different person than I was from before my injury because, you know, before my injury, I was swimming, I was playing drums and stuff. And now, you know, those are things that I’m not able to do like I used to…..just kind of did a full 180. I feel like I’ve become more personable with it,” Hartle said. “So, going into college I knew that was something that I needed to kind of focus on.”

During his four years at Elon University, Hart;e pursued a degree in journalism. He was also active with the student-run radio station on campus, a member of the student government, and joined a fraternity.

“The professors were awesome at being very accommodating. I was able to make a bunch of friends through classes, …extracurricular activities and such. And so, yeah, it was it was a good experience,” said Hartle.

In May, He accomplished his dream of graduating from Elon University.

Now he looks forward to starting a new journey, scheduled to start law school at Loyola University in Chicago this fall.

“I don’t have a lot of movement, but at the same time, I feel blessed to have the movement that I have that I can move my arms around, I can hug those around me,” Hartle said. “ I feel lucky just to I feel lucky just to be alive and to be here. And so it’s if nothing comes back, I, I know for a fact that I’m going to be able to live a happy life and be happy with what I have.”

Andrew will continue working as a marketing intern for an accounting firm in Alamance County and Greensboro until his move to Chicago in August.