Burlington man gets early birthday present with $150,000 win

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A man is celebrating his birthday early this year!

Chad Wharton of Burling won a $150,000 prize in a second-chance drawing.

Wharton, a UPS worker, won the top prize in the Feb. 9 Holiday Winnings second-chance drawing, just over a week before his birthday.

“It was a great early birthday present,” Wharton said. “When I opened it, I thought it wasn’t real.”

Wharton claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,515. He said he wants to pay off some bills and invest the rest.

