Asheboro man, wife left speechless after $1 million win; ‘a true blessing’

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “It’s important to take care of life’s biggest blessings: family.”

Rodney Freeman, of Asheboro, is counting a whole lot of blessings right now after a big lottery win. He took home a $1 million prize in a new scratch-off game.

“I’ve always worked to take care of my wife and four kids. This win, it’s a true blessing,” Freeman says,

Freeman and his wife bought their ticket at the Hammond’s BP on Old N.C. 49 in Asheboro. He said both of them were speechless when they realized what happened. “We both started crying,” Freeman said. “It didn’t seem real.”

While he’s already done Christmas shopping, he didn’t rule out splurging on a little extra after this win.

Freeman chose to take home a lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

Congratulations and happy holidays to Mr. Freeman.