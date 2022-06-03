STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The graduating seniors of South Stokes High School got a surprise this week.

They learned an anonymous donor paid off all the outstanding fees for the senior class.

“To the gentlemen who paid all the outstanding fees for the senior class at South Stokes, thank you,” wrote parent Cheri Moore in a post on Facebook. “Your kindness showed my daughter that there were still good people left out there.”

School administrators confirmed the donation as the senior class graduates Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

“We don’t know who you are, but I can say there were many surprised and excited families, including my own,” wrote Moore. “Thank you again for helping our kids.”

The anonymous donor told school officials he had issues paying his fees when he was in school and wished someone could have helped. Now grown, with his own kids, he decided to be that person for this year’s senior class.