TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies rescued a “wayward feline” that found itself in quite the purr-dicament on Tuesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) posted about the rescue mission on social media. Deputies were called to the Stuart Causeway after citizens reported an animal in distress along the bridge.

According to MCSO, Marine Unit Sergeant Garret Lott spotted the white and black cat clinging to a barricade near one of the bridge pillars.

Community Operations Lieutenant Joe Collazo and Animal Services Officer Shannon McGee climbed aboard the MCSO boat and helped Lott rescue the cat.

(MCSO) (MCSO)

They rounded up the cat into a cage and brought it to higher ground. In photos provided by the sheriff’s office, the animal looked to be in decent shape after the rescue.

“A tip of the hat to all involved for going all out to save this frightened animal!” MCSO wrote on Facebook.