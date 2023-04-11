(WGHP) — Whenever Jennifer Jeter thinks of special memories, they include her mother.

“When I went somewhere, when I went on vacation and things of that nature, she was always in the passenger seat, so we just really enjoyed life together,” she said.

When her mother Carolyn passed away the week after Thanksgiving in 2016, it was a painful adjustment.

Although Jeter had the guidance of professional help to work through grief, she still noticed a need.

“I had not heard or seen a support group for daughters who had lost their mothers,” Jeter said.

In 2017, she founded “I Am My Mother’s Daughter.”

It’s a fellowship group for women whose mothers are no longer living.

“In this community, the ladies, the daughters, are able to come together with other daughters and make that connection to someone that understands exactly what they’re going through,” Jeter said.

The group meets for two hours four times a year.

Jeter wants women to feel comfortable expressing their emotions without judgment.

“With this group and community, I’m just super excited about it. I’m looking for it to really grow and more daughters really become more involved,” she said.

The next gathering is scheduled for April 29. It’s meant to help the women prepare for Mother’s Day.

Registration details and updates can be found on the group’s Facebook page.