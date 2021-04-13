‘You should get to play softball if you want’: Davidson County 8-year-old starts fundraiser for softball team in Philippines struggling to find safe equipment

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Ryann Gossett, 8, is learning what it means to be a team player. Playing softball has taught her the value of community.

“When you join a new team you get to like meet new people and have friends, and it’s just fun to throw around the ball and play games,” she said.

However, playing a sport is teaching her that a sense of community can stretch well beyond a local neighborhood.

After seeing social media pictures of a softball team in the Philippines that has struggled to find safe equipment, Gossett decided to start a fundraiser.

“No matter if you’re rich or poor, you should get to play softball if you want to,” she said.

“You can’t say no to that. I didn’t know how we were going to do it, but we figured we had to do something to try and get them some gear that’s usable because they wouldn’t even be allowed to use that on the fields here. They’d be told to leave because it’s just not safe,” said Ryann’s mother Brittney Gossett.

The Gossett family got in touch with the coach of the team in Oriental Mindoro.

The family is raising money to buy new equipment from Amazon so that it can be shipped directly from the company.

The family is happy to support the example Ryann is setting for other children.

“I just hope more kids will learn to look out for others and not worry about themselves so much,” her mother said.

You can donate to the fundraiser’s online account via Fundly or you can donate an Amazon.com Gift Cards electronically by emailing stepuptotheplate2021@gmail.com