Two Triad sisters hope jewelry business will give adults with disabilities new opportunities

Two Triad sisters hope their jewelry business will give adults with disabilities new opportunities.

It’s a cause that’s personal to Tiffany McDowell. Her sister, Mallory Paige Snellen, has Down syndrome.

“We actually did not know that she had Down syndrome when she was born. We found out a couple of weeks later. I don’t really ever remember that affecting the way I looked at her, the way I thought of her. I’ve just always been very fiercely protective of her,” McDowell said.

McDowell took on a parental role when their mother died of breast cancer 11 years ago.

“Mallory graduated from high school that following June, and I thought, ‘well that’s easy enough. She’s got a diploma and we’ll just go get her a job,’” McDowell said.

However, it wasn’t as easy as McDowell thought.

She reached out to a recommended program for help but was not successful in getting Snellen employed.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when they told me she would have to take an IQ test,” McDowell said.

She says the whole process felt discriminatory. Out of frustration, faith kicked in.

The duo started their business Mallory Paige Designs.

Snellen earns a commission on every piece of jewelry sold. She enjoys having her own business.

“It’s a good idea,” Snellen said.

“My hope is that we’ll be able to create a business model that employs primarily adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, paying them more than minimum wage, paying them for the value that they bring to us and to society,” McDowell said.

The company’s tagline, “Moving mountains for adults with disabilities,” is based on the Bible verse Matthew 17:20.

That verse also inspired Mallory Paige Designs’ signature feature of including a mustard seed in a vial on the company’s jewelry.

The sisters are using their platform to highlight the many abilities of people like Snellen.

Snellen is a standout on social media with more than half-a-million Tik Tok followers.

McDowell and Snellen make short clips of their everyday life.

“The world has kind of told us all the things people like Mallory can’t do, and I’m just ready to show other people, well, that was a lie,” McDowell said.

Latest headlines from FOX8