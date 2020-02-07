Trinity High School student sings at Carnegie Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- A Trinity High School student’s singing talent earned her the opportunity to perform on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Sierra Makeupson is back in the Piedmont after being selected to sing at Carnegie Hall.

She was one of few North Carolina high school students selected to participate in the Honors Performance Series.

“I was so excited because you hear about all these people going to Carnegie Hall and going to New York and pursuing their dreams, so to know that I was going to be one of those people, it was amazing,” she said.

Makeupson had to learn a song in Italian for her audition.

Singing is not only something Makeupson does, but it’s also a big part of who she is.

She sings at church and in various choral performances.

Makeupson also sang the National Anthem at a High Point Rockers game.

Her time in New York also included sightseeing.

“I went to go see Times Square, and it’s just like in the movies with all the lights and everything, and it was amazing,” Makeupson said.

As exciting as the experience was, she isn’t interested in stardom.

“I don't want to be famous. I don't want to be a huge star. I just want to use the gifts that God gave me to glorify Him.”

Makeupson is a senior at Trinity High School.

She plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University in the fall and study music ministry.