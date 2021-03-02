Thomasville woman using hair store to encourage others to make self-care a priority

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Making self-care a priority includes feeling good about the way we look.

Ravyn Long wants her Thomasville hair store to be a place where women of diverse hair types and hairstyle interests can find something that suits how they want to express themselves.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to get into the business,” she said.

Long has an associate degree in health information technology, but her career path shifted when she decided not to give up on her childhood dreams.

“The last two years is when I really wanted to open up a hair store, so last year was when I actually put the movement into planning,” Long said.

She is the owner of Gloss Bundles and Shine located at 1050 National Highway in Thomasville.

“Gloss Bundles and Shine is a line of hair extensions. Also, I have hair care products for taking care of natural hair,” she said.

Long hopes the business will be the beginning of a family legacy.

“I have two beautiful girls, and I am raising them to become their own business owner one day. I have them in the store working inventory, pricing, so I’m kind of guiding them down the same path,” she said.

Long also uses her platform as an entrepreneur to inspire local youth. She has hosted community cookouts and back to school supply drives.

“I want them to know that you can do whatever you want. Just set your mind to it. Go for it. Don’t let no one stop you. There’s always bumps and humps in the road, but you will succeed,” she said.