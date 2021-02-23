‘They were shocked’: Woman surprises Guilford County Animal Shelter with massive donation

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Staff at the Guilford County Animal Shelter received quite the surprise when Ana Marin showed up with as many as eight cars filled with donations.

“They were shocked when I came,” she said.

Marin donated three benches, five dog houses and two photo booths to the animal shelter.

“When you come into the shelter, you just kind of see all the greenery, the trees and everything. You don’t expect some blue benches with big white polka dots,” she said.

Marin also donated pet toys and $200 worth of treats.

She developed her value of service and stewardship as a member of American Heritage Girls Troop NC4125.

American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered scout-type program.

Marin earned the program’s Stars & Stripes Award for her service project at the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

“It’s the highest award you can get as an American Heritage Girl,” she said.

Her troop coordinator also arranged to have a flag flown at the US Capitol in her honor.

Marin says her parents make giving back a priority.

“We love as a family to just help around the community,” she said.