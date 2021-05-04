‘Something that we can call our own’: Greensboro woman surprised by paying off home early

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Julie Smith’s photo album shows the journey of a dream built from the ground up.

“I took pictures every Saturday,” she said.

Smith was raising her two boys as a single parent while working toward one of her greatest goals: becoming a homeowner.

“Something that’s going to be ours. Something that we can call our own finally,” she said.

Smith went through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro’s Homeownership Program.

She moved into her home in 2002.

Going through the program allowed Smith to have an affordable mortgage with enough money left over to cover other necessities and to get ahead on her house payment.

A little extra added up. In May 2020, Smith was surprised to learn that she paid off the home.

“I was just in amazement because in my mindset, I had two more months to go, and it was just a blessing just to say you’ve paid off your mortgage. You do not have a mortgage anymore. Your house is officially your home,” she said.

“She paid off early, and that’s what happens with, as she said, the right attitude and the hard work and the discipline that she put in,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro President & CEO David Kolosieke said.

“Was it easy? No. Are you going to run into obstacles? Yes. You’re going to run into plenty of them. Is it always gonna be a good day? No. It’s not…but if you have the right mindset and you put your trust in the Lord…anything is possible,” Smith said.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications for its Homeownership Program until May 28.

Visit habitatgreensboro.org or call (336) 275-4663 to apply.