Local woman works with her nonprofit to help Triad people in need

Ashley Benton continues to care for people who are homeless and hungry in the Triad despite the challenges her nonprofit, The Green Team Helping Hands, has faced during the pandemic.

“It has made a huge impact on my nonprofit because we haven’t been able to fundraise. We haven’t been able to serve our huge dinners on Sundays like we were doing because we had the stay-at-home order, so we weren’t able to feed as many people,” Benton said.

She and her team drive through Greensboro trying to reach people in need of food, clothing and/or shelter.

Benton packs food in her car to distribute.

The Green Team Helping Hands has also placed people in the homeless community into hotels.

“The joy that I feel in my heart after I know that I’ve been able to help someone, it’s extremely, extremely gratifying,” she said.

Benton says she has also expanded her outreach during the pandemic by donating shower caps to serve as personal protective equipment for emergency room nurses at Moses Cone Hospital.

She has also made care packages for senior citizens in the community