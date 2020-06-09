Local doctor practices compassion, helps children

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The pictures inside International Family Clinic cover decades of memories.

Watching patients grow into healthy men and women reminds Dr. Rosemary Fernandez Stein why she chose to be a pediatrician.

For 20 years, Stein has cared for Alamance County children and families.

Her practice is in Burlington.

“I wanted the international community to know that they could find a place where they would not be judged for being different, a different color, a different language, but as I did that, then I got a diverse representation of the community,” she said.

That warmth comes from a cold experience Stein had at a public health clinic when she was about 10 years old.

“The doctor there asked to give me shots, and I had a temper tantrum in the clinic, and what she said was quite unkind. She said that I was a spoiled brat and that I would never amount to anything in life,” Stein said.

She became determined to be a doctor that understands her patients.

She has done that by embracing work outside of her clinic. Stein focuses on treating the whole child not just their ailments.

She founded the Soccer in Scouting program which helped boys connect with mentors at Elon University.

She also started the Mustard Seed Club of Alamance – a tutoring program that operated in partnership with Burlington Christian Academy.

The programs aren’t currently operating but ran for several years.

“It’s amazing to see a kid that didn’t have any self-esteem or self-worth go through a program where you invested in the child and then they come back maybe 10 to 15 years later and they say that really made a difference because ‘nobody wanted to give me the extra time, and you made me see that I was worth the time that you gave me,’” Stein said.

Stein has practiced medicine for 32 years. She’s also an author.