Local cancer survivor works to support women fighting breast cancer

Michelle Gilmore had grown accustomed to fighting the daily challenges that come with living with multiple sclerosis.

“I’ve been living with MS for 15 years, and yes, there are some days where I call it a pity-party, but I deal with it,” she said.

Gilmore would later battle breast cancer while living with MS, but she was determined not to let her health challenges define her.

“I just told myself, time to put the boxing gloves back on, and I continued to be myself, enjoy life and sit down and be still when I need to” she said.

One of the things Gilmore has always been passionate about is volunteering in the community.

She was able to combine that passion with a cause that’s personal to her by getting involved with the Greensboro chapter of Sisters Network Inc. – a breast cancer survivorship organization supporting African American women.

Nora Jones, president of Sisters Network Greensboro, describes Gilmore as a loyal, hardworking member of the organization who others can count on to plan breast cancer events with enthusiasm and passion.

Gilmore encourages others who are going through a breast cancer journey to know there is always someone to talk to and to find a support group they feel comfortable with.

Gilmore says her faith is why she’s been able to overcome physical and emotional struggles.

“I may wear t-shirts that say ‘survivor’ or even a ‘MS warrior,’ but I truly believe if it was not for my faith in God, I don’t know where I would be,” she said.

Latest headlines from FOX8