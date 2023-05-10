SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has surpassed its goal.for a longtime Alamance County dairy farmer who was attacked by a bull Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, more that $134,000 had been raised for Randy Lewis, of Ran-Lew Dairy in Snow Camp. The goal of the campaign had been $115,000.

However, the road to recovery for Lewis will be a long one.

An update Wednesday on the GoFundMe page stated that Lewis had successful surgery that included “five ribs fixed with 7 plates and he is stitched up.” The surgery was expected to be between five and six hours long.

The GoFundMe campaign is continuing with donations going toward medical expenses and keeping the dairy operation running.

“We’re still trying to grasp the full financial impact of this incident, but this fundraiser will help pay for Randy’s medical costs and the additional labor while he is unable to work,” Taylor Hayes, Ran-Lew’s plant manager, said in a GoFundMe post.

Lewis suffered broken ribs, punctures in both lungs, broken bones in his face, back, and collarbone in the attack. He was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill by LifeFlight.

Lewis has worked his family’s fifth-generation dairy farm all of his life, Hayes said. The milk is not homogenized which gives it one of its best known features: cream on top. The milk can be found at various retailers around the Triangle.

Lewis was the subject of a 2014 documentary titled “The Last Barn Dance.” The short film documents Lewis’ struggle not only to save his livelihood but also a 50-year-old family tradition of barn dances at the farm.

“We are looking forward to a celebration when Randy is back on his feet. Although a barn dance may not be in the cards for a while, this will be an opportunity to gather in person, share a meal, and tell our favorite Randy stories. Your donation is your ticket to celebrate with Randy and helps to strengthen the future of the farm through this challenging time,” Hayes said.