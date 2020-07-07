Girl Scouts offers virtual camp and outdoor activities nationwide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Girl Scouts will now allow girls nationwide to participate virtually as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is launching three outdoor initiatives to keep girls entertained and engaged in virtual and in-person environmental activities over the summer.

The offerings include virtual summer camps, free online experiences tied to the outdoors and virtual events to ensure girls across the country have access to a variety of fun, challenging and experiential activities so they can continue to develop essential skills and behaviors that will help them become effective leaders in the outdoors and beyond.

