OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl was killed when an Oklahoma City home exploded with a family inside, according to KFOR.

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to the explosion in the area of Northeast 140th Street and Midwest Boulevard.

At the scene, firefighters found the home in ruins.

A girl was killed in the blast, and three other people who were in the home were taken to a hospital, KFOR reports.

Investigators say they do not yet know what caused the explosion.