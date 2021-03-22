Girl in hospital after being hit by car at Wilkesboro Dragway during race

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Amber Garner was watching the races at Wilkesboro Dragway with her family Saturday when she nearly became the victim of a tragedy.

Toward the end of the event, a car in a drag race lost control, leaving the track and slamming into the area where Amber was standing.

She was hit by the vehicle, breaking her arm in several places.

She’s now in the hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where she will undergo at least two surgeries.

Amber says she’s thankful the situation didn’t end worse and is also grateful for the support she’s received from the community.

Amber’s sister set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her medical bills.