Gibsonville police asking for public’s help identifying suspect after suspected homemade explosive device found

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an investigation after a suspected homemade explosive device was found on Monday, according to a Gibsonville Police Department news release.

Around 1:36 p.m., a resident of Gibsonville found a suspected homemade explosive device on Wood Street.

The resident collected the device and brought it to the Gibsonville Police Department. The immediate area was then evacuated and secured for the safety of town employees and the public.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Bomb Squad was contacted and assisted in the investigation. The device was collected and taken to a secure location for proper disposal.

During this investigation, the Gibsonville Police Department has been made aware of several incidents over the last several months involving “explosions.”

The “explosions” have been happened at or near Wood Street in the early morning hours.

At this time, the Gibsonville Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying the suspect(s) in this investigation.

Homemade explosive devices are extremely volatile and should not be handled. Officers ask anyone who finds a suspicious item or device to not touch it and contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gibsonville Police at (336) 449-6677.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000