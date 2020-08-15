Ghassan’s on Gate City Boulevard permanently closing due to pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Ghassan’s on Gate City Boulevard will be closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the restaurant.

The full statement is provided below:

“Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats is permanently closing its 2501 W. Gate City location after 45 years of operation.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a temporary closure was put into place. As North Carolina continues to be in Phase 2, we have thought long and hard about our future. Without enough of a cushion to withstand months of closure, along with the costs of reopening, it leaves Ghassan’s no choice but to close the W. Gate City location permanently.

The support of the community has been overwhelming during the pandemic and we are so lucky to have such an amazing customer base. We look forward to welcoming you at our Battleground and Cornwallis locations and we hope to reopen our LeBauer Park location as soon as it makes sense.

‘This was our first location and it is sad to say goodbye’, says owner Khaled Fleihan. ‘Thank you to the community for welcoming us in 1975 when we opened our first location. It served us well for so many years. We are excited about what the future holds’

As the company continues to grow and evolve, Ghassan’s will invest in other locations in the Triad. We are eager to make new friends by sharing our amazing food and our welcoming service in other neighborhoods around the area.

‘Greensboro welcomed us so many years ago and closing the West Gate City Blvd location is bittersweet,’ says owner May Fleihan. ‘We are so grateful for what our first location has offered us – a new beginning in this country, wonderful memories, new friends, and the start of a wonderful business.’