Get your fair fix at the Carolina Classic Fair’s 4-day drive-thru event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The name isn’t the only thing that’ll be different for this year’s Carolina Classic Fair.

Formerly named the Dixie Classic Fair, the Carolina Classic Fair was previously canceled due to the pandemic. Now, the City of Winston-Salem says they’re bringing it back for one weekend as a special drive-thru event and movie screening.

From Oct. 1 through 4, the fair will be open and offering food, merchandise and virtual exhibits.

“Ever since we announced that we would cancel the 2020 fair, the fair staff has been working hard to create a safe, virtual, drive-through concept that would incorporate aspects of the fair that our community so greatly loves,” said Fair Director Cheryle Hartley.

Usually, tickets to the fair come with a cost. Instead, this year, all they’re asking for is a five-can donation of food to benefit the Crisis Control Ministry. A donation is not required.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the fair will include 12 food vendors. Attendees will enter the fairgrounds via gate 9 on 27th Street.

Guests will be able to participate in WBFJ radio’s “Loose Change Game,” where players can try to earn a high score by tossing their loose change into Salvation Army buckets.

At the ordering station, guests can order fair food through a touchless process and have the option of buying a T-shirt or “fair in a bag.”

The “fair in a bag” includes four tickets to the 2021 fair, a ball cap, a lapel pin, a pen, a magnet and a tote bag.

On Friday and Saturday night of the fair, you can even catch a movie!

This summer, the city set up “The Drive,” a drive-in movie theater located at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. On Friday and Saturday, they will screen movies at 7:05 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

The Carolina Classic Fair announced the following movies:

Oct. 2

7:05 p.m. – “Scooby Doo Big Top” and “Disney’s Dumbo” (2019)

9:15 p.m. – “The Notebook.”

Oct. 3

7:05 p.m. – “Charlotte’s Web” and “Moana”

9:15 p.m. – “AdventureLand” and “Oz the Great and Powerful

Movie tickets costs $10.50 for adults and $8.50 for children ages 12 and under.

A fireworks display will light up the skies between the movies.

On the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds social media pages and website, they’ll be highlighting virtual exhibits and entertainment.

The public is invited to submit entries for the virtual exhibits before Oct. 1 on CarolinaClassicFair.com. Categories are livestock, agriculture, arts & crafts, culinary, fine arts, creative writing, photography and quilting. No awards will be offered this year because entries cannot be physically evaluated.