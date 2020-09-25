Fall fun guide 2020: Get in the autumn spirit with these Triad pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides and more!

Looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride or other fall activities near you?

Here’s a list of a few in the Triad area. Call before you go for hours of operation. Descriptions are pulled from each location’s website or social media.

2020 pumpkin harvest has begun! We’re looking forward to seeing all of you soon! Stay tuned for updates about our opening day! We’ll be adhering to all NC covid19 requirements to keep all of our visitors safe! As usual there is no admission charge and we accept credit and debit cards and we’ve always been pet friendly!

Location: 2558 W Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC

Contact: (276) 233-5059

J. Razz & Tazz is an agritourism farm located in eastern Guilford County. We offer a challenging day and night corn maze located in a field of corn that will later be harvested as one of our annual crops. You can take an educational farm tour on a wagon pulled by a tractor and learn more about agriculture. For the very young, and parents, we have Burgess Grove, which is our play area for down on the farm fun. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase. There are tables available for parties and group outings, along with plenty of space for an old fashion blanket style picnic. Lastly, we are a real working farm, and over the years we have acquired a large collection of tractors and equipment. Much of it has been put on display for your viewing pleasure. Along with our pumpkin patch, we are now selling sunflowers, corn shocks, straw bales and deer corn!

Location: 466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville

Contact: (336) 697-2473

The farm is hard at work, and they will be heading our way soon with the first load of pumpkins! We can’t wait! Opening day will be announced as soon as possible.

Location: 853 Old Winston Road, Kernersville, NC

Contact: (336) 409-6251

Come enjoy our corn maze and so much more! Tickets include the corn maze, jumping pillows, pedal carts, 1 sunflower field, cow train, Kersey Valley Express (Not available in NC COVID-19 Phase 2.5), kiddie zip lines, rock wall, Tree House Village, and Dinosaur Discovery.

Location: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC

Contact: (336) 431-1700

We are back in the farm stand with pre-packaged, fresh picked produce. Our yard patch is brimming with pumpkins and gourds for your decorating needs! As a reminder, when visiting the farm please remember the 3 W’s—wear your masks, wash or sanitize your hands often, and wait six feet apart.

Location: 4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC

Contact: (336) 621-1264

Small family farm in Pfafftown NC. We have pygmy goats, chickens and a red white face pig named Mrs. Mortie. A little hayride and pumpkins. Please come out and visit us

Location: 6145 Skylark Road, Pfafftown, NC

Contact: (336) 817-6661

Zane’s is your local, down home, country fun. Each year we stumped the best of ’em with our miles of twisting and turning paths in our 6 acre maze. Want to know what our maze design is this year?? You’ll have to come see us to find out. Plan your family outing or small gathering with us and take a calming hayride around our 87 acre farm and try your hand at escaping our corn maze…in the sunlight or in the moonlight! Relaxation and bonfires have become a staple for our visitors to spend their days or nights and we aren’t letting you down this year either. We will have our fires burning and waiting for those marshmallows. Remember to visit our local farm residents; the horses, goats and potbelly pigs. And don’t forget your decor or carving pumpkins and gourd! We are your One Stop fall fun destination!

Location: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC

Contact: (336) 409-0796

Let us know if you see an outdated listing or have one to add!