Get a sneak peek into the Greensboro Science Center’s major zoo expansion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, 2020 was a tough year for the Greensboro Science Center. Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz believes a major zoo expansion called Revolution Ridge will bring guests back.
The $15.1 million project will be home to 35 new animals as well as a state of the art health and conservation center. The new animals will include pygmy hippos, giant dinosaur-like birds called cassowaries, and adorable small sand cats.
The animals will all arrive at the center by March. Revolution Ridge is set to open by mid-May.
It will add on to the existing zoo, creating a one-mile walking loop where guests can see endangered, exotic animals from every continent except Antarctica.
Dobrogosz gave FOX8’s Shannon Smith the first tour of the new year.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Netflix promises a new movie every week in 2021 — here is the list
- Florida deputy killed in crash was just 1 shift from retirement
- Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino mogul and major GOP donor, dies at 87
- Local hospitals launch online cost estimate tools for medical care
- Local girl scouts encounter new hurdles to selling cookies amid the COVID-19 pandemic