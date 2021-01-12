Get a sneak peek into the Greensboro Science Center’s major zoo expansion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, 2020 was a tough year for the Greensboro Science Center. Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz believes a major zoo expansion called Revolution Ridge will bring guests back.

The $15.1 million project will be home to 35 new animals as well as a state of the art health and conservation center. The new animals will include pygmy hippos, giant dinosaur-like birds called cassowaries, and adorable small sand cats.

The animals will all arrive at the center by March. Revolution Ridge is set to open by mid-May.

It will add on to the existing zoo, creating a one-mile walking loop where guests can see endangered, exotic animals from every continent except Antarctica.

Dobrogosz gave FOX8’s Shannon Smith the first tour of the new year.