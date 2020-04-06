Georgia woman in ‘extreme danger,’ believed to be with ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on murder charge

Breaking News
Autumn Keara Finlay and Cody Bryce Matthews

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a Georgia woman and a man wanted on a murder charge, according to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office believes Autumn Keara Finlay, 21, is with Matthews and possibly being held against her will.

Finlay is in “extreme danger,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Matthews is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Matthews or Finlay is asked to call 911.

