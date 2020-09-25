Georgia State postpones game at Charlotte set for Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests

ATLANTA — Georgia State has postponed Saturday’s game in Charlotte due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to a statement from the team.

The full statement is provided below:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Georgia State has postponed its Saturday game at Charlotte due to COVID positive tests and contact tracing.



The teams were scheduled to play at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium Saturday at noon on ESPNU.



It is not yet been determined when the game could be rescheduled.



Georgia State is scheduled to host East Carolina Oct. 3 at noon at Center Parc Stadium.”

