George Floyd’s funeral to be held in Houston on June 9

The funeral for George Floyd, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis last week, will be held June 9 in Houston, a family attorney said.

A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis this Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to Ben Crump.

The funeral in Houston, where Floyd grew up, will be at 11 a.m. CT, Crump said at a news conference Monday.

Videos from the May 25 incident show police officer Derek Chauvin — since fired — pressing his knee of Floyd’s neck, and other officers kneeling on his back.

Chauvin has been with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the incident have not been arrested.

Floyd’s death set off protests, sometimes violent, that have spread throughout the country and abroad.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Sunday he wants his department to provide a police escort when Floyd’s body is returned to his home city from Minneapolis, as a show of support for the Floyd family.

“It’s going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home,” Acevedo said in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. “He’s well-known, he’s known by a lot of our officers.”

“We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe,” Acevedo said. “We want to make sure that the family knows that we’re here for them and we support them at this time.”