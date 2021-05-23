George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships for NC college

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The George Floyd Foundation has presented a $25,000 check to a historically Black college in North Carolina that will be used for scholarships for students.

Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell T. Allison announced the gesture during an on-campus presentation Friday.

WRAL reports that Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd, who started the foundation last year, said it’s a gift to honor the memory of Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville, and to invest in future generations.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. C

hauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd’s death.

